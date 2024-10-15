All Sections
Ukrainian documentary Porcelain War nominated for US film critics' award – video

Anastasiia BolshakovaTuesday, 15 October 2024, 10:40
Ukrainian documentary Porcelain War nominated for US film critics' award – video
A scene from the film

Porcelain War, a documentary film directed by Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontiev about the war in Ukraine, has received two nominations for the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia; The Criticsʼ Choice Association website 

Details: The film has been nominated in two categories: Best New Documentary Filmmakers and Best Political Documentary. The winners will be announced on 10 November.

Porcelain War tells the story of three Ukrainian artists who work in porcelain animal art: Slava Leontiev (who also acted as a director), his wife Ania Stasenko, and Andrii Stefanov.

They remain in Kharkiv, which has been under Russian attack since the first day of the invasion, and continue to produce work during the war, creating porcelain figurines and decorating houses destroyed by the attacks.

The film was co-produced by the United States, Ukraine and Australia.

 
The film's crew at Sundance
Source: Dmytro Leontiev on Facebook

At the beginning of 2024, the American and Ukrainian directors had already won the Grand Prix at the Sundance Film Festival. The film also won the Jury Prize: American Documentary.

About the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards

The Critics' Choice Documentary Awards, established in 2016, is presented by the Critics Choice Association to recognise the very best in documentary film and television.

This year's nominees include another film about Ukraine, the short film Once Upon a Time in Ukraine. It was produced by Earle Mack Productions, Storyville Films and Goldcrest Films.

Background: Last year, the Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol by Mstyslav Chernov, Yevhen Malolietka, and Vasylisa Stepanenko also won two Critics' Choice Documentary Awards: Best First Documentary Feature and Best Political Documentary.

cultureUkraine
culture
