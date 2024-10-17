All Sections
Hungarian Prime Minister horrified by Zelenskyy's Victory Plan and wants EU talks with Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 17 October 2024, 17:50
Hungarian Prime Minister horrified by Zelenskyy's Victory Plan and wants EU talks with Russia
Viktor Orbán. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said that he is "horrified" by  the Victory Plan outlined by Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before and announced his intention to promote the idea of EU talks with Russia.

Source: Orbán on Facebook on the eve of the EU summit in Brussels on 17 October, quoted by European Pravda

Details: The prime minister described the EU summit as "three big battles", the first of which was Zelenskyy's presentation of the Victory Plan.

"What he presented yesterday in the Ukrainian parliament is appalling," Orbán said.

He reiterated that the EU should reconsider its "poorly organised, poorly implemented and poorly calculated" strategy towards Ukraine.

"But this does not mean more wars, more dangerous weapons and long-range weapons, but it does mean that we need to move from a strategy of war to a strategy of peace. We need a ceasefire and peace talks!" the Hungarian prime minister wrote.

He says he wants to call on the German chancellor and the French president "on behalf of the entire European Union to start negotiations with the Russians as soon as possible so that we can find a way out of this situation".

Background:

