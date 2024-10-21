All Sections
High-school students in occupied Luhansk Oblast offered money and social package for signing contract with Russian Armed Forces

Alyona PavliukMonday, 21 October 2024, 10:38
Teachers in temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast encourage high school students to sign contracts with the Russian Armed Forces. Stock Photo: fabian19/Depositphotos

High-school students in occupied Luhansk Oblast are being encouraged to sign contracts with the Russian Armed Forces.

Source: Luhansk Oblast State Administration 

Details: The authorities noted that they are promised money and a social package in return.

Luhansk Oblast State Administration added that schoolchildren in the town of Starobilsk are receiving these proposals from their teachers.

Local high-school students will be subject to conscription in a year or two, but teachers are insisting they sign a contract. They describe this form of military service as "financially beneficial".

"They are insistent that the students take the money and head directly to the front, where the Russians need a significant number of infantry," the oblast state administration said.

The Russians have also introduced new methods for identifying men of conscription age in Luhansk Oblast, in particular by setting up branches of the organisation Fathers of Russia.

People join this organisation via a Telegram bot, submitting personal data, including information about their children, which is then forwarded to military enlistment offices.

The organisation has established territorial offices in the settlements of Kadiivka and Stanytsia Luhanska, and it plans to open one in Siverskodonetsk next.

Background: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner, reported that Russian forces have been militarising children in the occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast by organising training sessions for them.

Support UP or become our patron!

