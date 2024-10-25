All Sections
Russia supplied Yemeni Houthis with satellite data for strikes on merchant ships – WSJ

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 25 October 2024, 00:20
The UK-registered cargo ship Rubimar sinks after being attacked by Yemeni Houthis in international waters of the Red Sea on 3 March 2024. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia provided satellite data to the Yemeni Houthis for attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, particularly in European defence ministries

Details: The newspaper reported that Russian satellite data had been transmitted to the Houthis through Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

WSJ sources indicated that this intelligence allowed the Houthis to expand their strikes.

Background:

  • Late last year, in protest against Israel's invasion of the Gaza Strip, the Houthis began attacking the Red Sea, where ships travel to and from the Suez Canal and continued to do so during the first months of this year.
  • Since November 2023, the militants have attacked over 100 ships, sinking two and capturing another.
  • Additionally, Russia engaged in negotiations with the Houthis regarding weapons supplies.

Near East
Near East
