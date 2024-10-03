All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Kremlin uses Middle East situation to strengthen its influence – ISW

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 3 October 2024, 05:18
Kremlin uses Middle East situation to strengthen its influence – ISW
The Kremlin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have pointed out that Russia has been using the situation in the Middle East to promote international structures in which it dominates.

Source: ISW

Details: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov condemned the Israel Defence Force's (IDF) ground operation in southern Lebanon during an 1 October meeting with Lebanon's ambassador to Russia. 

Advertisement:

Bogdanov and Lebanese ambassador Shawki Bou Nassar discussed the military and political situation in the Middle East

Bogdanov strongly condemned Israel’s actions in Lebanon and voiced Russia's opposition to reported Israeli "political assassinations".

Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East. In addition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with ambassadors from various Arab states, urging an end to military operations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Advertisement:

Quote from ISW: "The Kremlin likely seeks to take advantage of the conflict in the Middle East to promote Russian-dominated international structures, including some connected to the Kremlin's effort to establish an alternative 'Eurasian security architecture'."

Details: On 2 October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov revealed that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas had agreed to attend the BRICS summit in the city of Kazan from 22 to 24 October, where discussions will focus on the situation in the Middle East. 

The Russian Foreign Ministry has recently condemned Israel for the "political assassination" of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as well as for Tel Aviv’s decision to simultaneously detonate thousands of pagers belonging to members of Lebanese Hezbollah across Lebanon and Syria, in addition to previous airstrikes against Iran.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaNear Eastwar
Advertisement:

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

All News
Russia
Estonian intelligence chief: Freezing the war will not end it, Ukraine must prevail
Ukraine's General Staff reports destruction of costly Russian Nebo-M radar by ATACMS
Hearings on Russia's violation of UN Convention on Law of Sea to continue in The Hague
RECENT NEWS
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
08:51
Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions
08:22
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 21 attack UAVs overnight, one drone returns to Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: