Kremlin uses Middle East situation to strengthen its influence – ISW

Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have pointed out that Russia has been using the situation in the Middle East to promote international structures in which it dominates.

Source: ISW

Details: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov condemned the Israel Defence Force's (IDF) ground operation in southern Lebanon during an 1 October meeting with Lebanon's ambassador to Russia.

Bogdanov and Lebanese ambassador Shawki Bou Nassar discussed the military and political situation in the Middle East

Bogdanov strongly condemned Israel’s actions in Lebanon and voiced Russia's opposition to reported Israeli "political assassinations".

Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East. In addition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with ambassadors from various Arab states, urging an end to military operations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Quote from ISW: "The Kremlin likely seeks to take advantage of the conflict in the Middle East to promote Russian-dominated international structures, including some connected to the Kremlin's effort to establish an alternative 'Eurasian security architecture'."

Details: On 2 October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov revealed that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas had agreed to attend the BRICS summit in the city of Kazan from 22 to 24 October, where discussions will focus on the situation in the Middle East.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has recently condemned Israel for the "political assassination" of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as well as for Tel Aviv’s decision to simultaneously detonate thousands of pagers belonging to members of Lebanese Hezbollah across Lebanon and Syria, in addition to previous airstrikes against Iran.

