All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Romania's Defence Ministry offers to shoot down drones that breach its airspace – Reuters

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 29 October 2024, 12:30
Romania's Defence Ministry offers to shoot down drones that breach its airspace – Reuters
Shahed drones. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Defence of Romania has drafted a bill that would enable Romanian forces to shoot down drones that violate its airspace.

Source: Reuters

Details: The draft law, which was put up for public discussion on 28 October, sets out specific conditions for Romania to deploy manned and unmanned aircraft to control how its airspace is used.

Advertisement:

"Black Sea military operations, the massive increase of the use of UAVs, either military or adapted for military use continue to create major risks at the Ukraine border and near Romania’s border area," the draft law says.

It also says that efforts continue at a European Union level to find a "unitary approach to unmanned aerial vehicles as well as to establish measures to counter risks".

The measures the draft law proposes are gradual and range from identifying the aircraft and their location to attempting contact, interception and warning shots.

Advertisement:

Manned aircraft crossing into Romanian airspace without permission can only be destroyed if they launch an attack or react aggressively to interception, as per the draft law.

Unmanned aerial vehicles, which are most likely to be drones, can be destroyed, neutralised or taken under control, depending on the level of threat. Destruction is seen as a measure of last resort.

Moreover, under the draft law, allied systems stationed in Romania can take part in any such actions in accordance with collective defence treaties Romania has with NATO and EU members.

Background:

  • The wreckage of attack drones used by Russia to attack Ukrainian ports on the Danube has been repeatedly found in the border area on the Romanian side of the river.
  • On 29 September, NATO launched additional surveillance of Romanian airspace, deploying one more Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft.

Support UP or become our patron!

Romaniadrones
Advertisement:

Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video

Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

All News
Romania
Romania issues air raid warning and scrambles F-16s due to two air targets
Romania scrambles aircraft because of Russian "small air target" violating airspace
Romania scrambles fighter jets over airborne target crossing its border
RECENT NEWS
11:18
Top EU diplomat calls on South Korea to amp up support for Ukraine
11:13
Germany's foreign minister vows to support Ukraine through winter "so that country can survive"
10:44
7,000 Sumy Oblast households lose power due to Russian attacks
10:27
Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: