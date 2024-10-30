Russian attack Zaporizhia Oblast 337 times in one day

Aftermath of the Russian attacks. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast MIlitary Administration

Russian forces have conducted 337 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day. Ten settlements have come under Russian attack.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: Fedorov stated that the Russians conducted 25 airstrikes on the settlements of Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Bilohiria and Novodarivka.

A total of 194 UAVs of various types attacked the settlements of Bilenke, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria and Olhivske.

In addition, Preobrazhenka and Novodanylivka came under seven attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

There were also 111 artillery attacks on the settlements of Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria and Olhivske.

Fedorov said that seven reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure were received. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

