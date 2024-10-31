Russian agent to be tried in Germany for planning to disrupt military assistance to Ukraine

The German Federal Prosecutor's Office announced the indictment of Dieter S., a 40-year-old German-Russian citizen who allegedly planned a sabotage at German military infrastructure sites.

Source: Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Dieter S., 40, was arrested in April 2024 and accused of "membership in a foreign terrorist organisation" and "preparing a serious act of violence that present a threat to the state".

According to the indictment, the man was a member of the Donetsk People's Republic terrorist group between December 2014 and September 2016, when he fought against Ukraine [Donetsk People's Republic is a self-proclaimed and non-recognised republic in Donetsk Oblast – ed.].

Dieter S. later contacted a person linked with the Russian special services and discussed possible sabotage in Germany, which was intended to disrupt the German government's military assistance for Ukraine, since at least October 2023.

According to the German Federal Prosecutor's Office, explosives and arson were considered against military infrastructure and industrial facilities, including the US military training centre in Grafenwöhr, which also trains Ukrainian military troops.

According to the indictment, Dieter S.'s alleged accomplice, 37-year-old Alexander J., assisted him in scouting potential targets and taking images and footage of military vehicles, among other things.

Alexander J., like Dieter S., was arrested in Bavaria in April 2024 and has remained in detention since then. Investigators seized multiple drones, mobile phones and cameras during searches at both people's residences.

German counterintelligence believes that Russia is increasingly using blackmail and financial incentives to entice Germans to spy on its behalf.

The day prior, customs authorities in German Nuremberg arrested a citizen of the Russian Federation accused of violating sanctions.

