All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian agent to be tried in Germany for planning to disrupt military assistance to Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 31 October 2024, 17:34
Russian agent to be tried in Germany for planning to disrupt military assistance to Ukraine
Photo: Spiegel

The German Federal Prosecutor's Office announced the indictment of Dieter S., a 40-year-old German-Russian citizen who allegedly planned a sabotage at German military infrastructure sites.

Source: Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Dieter S., 40, was arrested in April 2024 and accused of "membership in a foreign terrorist organisation" and "preparing a serious act of violence that present a threat to the state".

Advertisement:

According to the indictment, the man was a member of the Donetsk People's Republic terrorist group between December 2014 and September 2016, when he fought against Ukraine [Donetsk People's Republic is a self-proclaimed and non-recognised republic in Donetsk Oblast – ed.].

Dieter S. later contacted a person linked with the Russian special services and discussed possible sabotage in Germany, which was intended to disrupt the German government's military assistance for Ukraine, since at least October 2023.

According to the German Federal Prosecutor's Office, explosives and arson were considered against military infrastructure and industrial facilities, including the US military training centre in Grafenwöhr, which also trains Ukrainian military troops.

Advertisement:

According to the indictment, Dieter S.'s alleged accomplice, 37-year-old Alexander J., assisted him in scouting potential targets and taking images and footage of military vehicles, among other things.

Alexander J., like Dieter S., was arrested in Bavaria in April 2024 and has remained in detention since then. Investigators seized multiple drones, mobile phones and cameras during searches at both people's residences.

German counterintelligence believes that Russia is increasingly using blackmail and financial incentives to entice Germans to spy on its behalf.

The day prior, customs authorities in German Nuremberg arrested a citizen of the Russian Federation accused of violating sanctions.

Support UP or become our patron!

GermanyRussiawar
Advertisement:

Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP

After invading Ukraine, Russia offered peace deal resembling demand to surrender – Radio Liberty

Vote count concluded in Moldova: incumbent president secures victory with 55.33%

Zelenskyy announces increase in artillery supplies from international partners

Two reasons Ukrainians might experience up to 20 hours a day without power this winter – Politico

Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video

All News
Germany
Germany threatens DPRK with sanctions for participation in war against Ukraine
Croatia to supply Ukraine with 60 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles under agreement with Germany
Supplying Ukraine with Taurus won't make us party to war – Germany opposition leader Merz
RECENT NEWS
19:57
Two children injured by explosive device in Kharkiv Oblast
19:25
German foreign minister announces €200 million in winter aid for Ukraine during visit to Kyiv
19:16
Putin meets North Korean foreign minister at Kremlin
19:06
Canadian PM says first NASAMS system has been sent to Ukraine – Zelenskyy
18:27
Russia has granted citizenship to 3,344 foreign nationals since start of year for fighting against Ukraine
18:06
Boris Johnson does not believe Trump will abandon Ukraine
18:03
Slovak president has declined all requests from Slovaks wishing to fight for Ukraine against Russia
17:59
Germany and US condemn Russian interference in Moldova's presidential election
17:36
Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP
17:35
Russians actively attack on Kurakhove front, mostly near Kreminna Balka – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: