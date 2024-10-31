All Sections
Germany threatens DPRK with sanctions for participation in war against Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 31 October 2024, 07:58
German flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The German Foreign Ministry has conceded that new sanctions could be imposed on the DPRK if North Korean troops participate in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Sebastian Fischer, a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson, quoted by German international broadcaster and media outlet DW; European Pravda

Details: He said that Berlin had conveyed this position to the North Korean chargé d'affaires, who had previously been summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

Fischer stated that if reports confirming the participation of DPRK soldiers in battles on the side of the Russian Federation are verified, they reserve the right to take further steps in bilateral relations, including the potential imposition of additional sanctions.

He added that during a conversation with the chargé d'affaires, the German side urged him not to support Russia's illegal aggression against Ukraine.

Earlier, the Pentagon confirmed that North Korean troops who had arrived in Russia for training had begun to move towards Kursk Oblast, with some of them already being present there.

According to the most recent US estimates, North Korea has sent approximately 10,000 troops to Russia for exercises and participation in hostilities against Ukraine.

CNN reports that some North Korean military personnel may already be in Ukraine.

Germany sanctions North Korea
