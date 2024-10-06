Ukrainian tennis player Tsurenko reaches main draw of Wuhan tournament after defeating Russian opponent

Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko (88) has defeated neutral competitor Erika Andreeva (67), who holds a Russian passport, in the final of the WTA 1000 qualifying tournament in Wuhan, China.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The match lasted 2 hours and 17 minutes and ended with a score of 7- 6, 7-5. Tsurenko did not serve a single ace (5 aces for her opponent), made 9 double faults (1 for the Russian) and used 4 out of 11 break points (3 out of 11 for her opponent).

Tsurenko is playing at this tournament for the first time since 2018. Her best result was a second-round finish in 2017.

Background: Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva will also play her final qualifying match. On 3 October, she advanced to the quarter-finals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing, where she was defeated by world number six Coco Gauff.

This result secured Yuliia Starodubtseva, 24, a spot in the top 100 of the WTA rankings for the first time in her career.

