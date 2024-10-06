Dutch Defence Minister arrives in Kharkiv – photos

All Sections
Mariya Yemets, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 6 October 2024, 17:37
Ruben Brekelmans in Kharkiv. Photo: Twitter (X)

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans paid a visit to Kharkiv during an unannounced trip to Ukraine.

Source: Brekelmans on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 6 October, Brekelmans posted a photo from Kharkiv, reminding his followers that the city is only 40 kilometres from the Russian border.

Quote: "I witnessed the aftermath of terrible Russian shelling. Destroyed apartments. Power outages. Kids studying in bunkers.

Ukraine can only protect itself against this in one way: by keeping Russia at a distance."

Background: 

  • Brekelmans also paid his first foreign visit to Ukraine a few days after the new Dutch administration took office, visiting Odesa with the new Foreign Minister.
  • Two weeks ago, Breckelmans announced that the Netherlands had already provided Ukraine with a radar system for the Patriot air defence system and would soon deliver three launchers.
  • He also stated that the North Atlantic Alliance should shoot down drones and missiles that violate its airspace.
  • Brekelmans believes that the Russo-Ukrainian war will not end in 2024 or 2025, and therefore it is necessary to consider the long term and not create false expectations.

NetherlandsKharkiv
