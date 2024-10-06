Dutch Defence Minister arrives in Kharkiv – photos

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans paid a visit to Kharkiv during an unannounced trip to Ukraine.

Source: Brekelmans on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

In Kharkiv (40 km van de Russische grens) zag ik de gevolgen van de zware Russische bombardementen.



Verwoeste appartementen. Tekorten aan elektriciteit. Kinderen naar school in bunkers.



Oekraïne kan zich hiertegen alleen verdedigen door Rusland op grotere afstand te houden. pic.twitter.com/N70T8AZQyI Advertisement: — Ruben Brekelmans (@DefensieMin) October 6, 2024

Details: On 6 October, Brekelmans posted a photo from Kharkiv, reminding his followers that the city is only 40 kilometres from the Russian border.

Quote: "I witnessed the aftermath of terrible Russian shelling. Destroyed apartments. Power outages. Kids studying in bunkers.

Advertisement:

Ukraine can only protect itself against this in one way: by keeping Russia at a distance."

Background:

Brekelmans also paid his first foreign visit to Ukraine a few days after the new Dutch administration took office, visiting Odesa with the new Foreign Minister.

Two weeks ago, Breckelmans announced that the Netherlands had already provided Ukraine with a radar system for the Patriot air defence system and would soon deliver three launchers.

He also stated that the North Atlantic Alliance should shoot down drones and missiles that violate its airspace.

Brekelmans believes that the Russo-Ukrainian war will not end in 2024 or 2025, and therefore it is necessary to consider the long term and not create false expectations.

Support UP or become our patron!