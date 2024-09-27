All Sections
Former Dutch Defence Minister: Kursk operation will be studied in military academies worldwide

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 27 September 2024, 13:25
Former Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren. Stock photo: Getty Images

Former Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren believes that the world should stop fearing the "red lines" of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, as they "exist only in our heads," and should also learn from Ukraine's military experience.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ollongren in an interview with LIGA.net on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) forum

Ollongren believes that the exchange of experience between armed forces is crucial. She says the world should learn from Ukraine, particularly from the operation in Kursk Oblast.

Quote: "It was brilliantly organised: the tactics, secrecy, and use of various systems. I think it will in the future be studied in all school textbooks and military academies worldwide," the former minister noted.

She emphasised that cooperation with Ukraine is a two-way street in many aspects, including capabilities, tactics, and studying the enemy.

"Through the war in Ukraine, we are learning about the Russians, their way of waging war, and their rhetoric, particularly concerning red lines," she said.

Ollongren stressed that, in reality, the Kremlin's red lines should not frighten the world because they do not exist in reality.

"Any red lines drawn by Putin only exist in our heads," she emphasised.

The former Dutch Defence Minister also believes that Ukraine's military industry is creative and innovative when it comes to all types of unmanned systems. 

She shared that the Netherlands has similar experience, and she has worked to connect Dutch companies directly with Ukrainian companies, encouraging the creation of joint ventures.

"I believe this is extremely important," she added.

Background:

  • The Netherlands has already supplied Ukraine with a radar system for the Patriot air defence system and will soon deliver three launchers. 
  • On 24 September, the Netherlands announced a new support package for Ukraine worth €209.5 million, which will be directed towards the restoration of critical infrastructure.

NetherlandsKursk Oblast
Netherlands
