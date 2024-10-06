All Sections
Netherlands officially confirms delivery of F-16s to Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 6 October 2024, 21:30
Netherlands officially confirms delivery of F-16s to Ukraine
F-16 fighter jets. Photo: Getty Images

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans has confirmed that the first F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands have arrived in Ukraine.

Source: Ruben Brekelmans on X (Twitter) following his visit to Ukraine; Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, cited by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence.

Quote: "For the first time, I can officially announce that the first Dutch F-16s have been delivered to Ukraine.

This is urgently needed. In Kharkiv, I saw the damage from Russian airstrikes and heard frequent air-raid alarms.

The rest of the 24 jets will follow in the coming months."

Details: The Dutch minister also announced the launch of a Drone Action Plan during his visit to Kharkiv and Kyiv.

"With €400M, we will provide advanced drones for reconnaissance, defence, and attack. Nearly half will be developed in the Netherlands," he noted.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, following talks with the Dutch delegation led by Brekelmans, stated that the presence of F-16 jets in Ukrainian skies is a testament to the unwavering support of the Dutch people and government.

Quote: "I am deeply grateful for the comprehensive assistance the Netherlands provides in defending against Russian aggression. The F-16 jets in our skies are proof of the steadfast support from the people and government of the Kingdom.

We agreed to strengthen cooperation within the aviation coalition, particularly regarding crew training and the supply of weapons and parts for the aircraft. Together with our team, we called on partners to further invest in Ukraine's defence production."

Background:

  • On 4 August, Zelenskyy confirmed that the first F-16 jets had arrived in Ukraine and showcased them at a secret airfield.
  • Prior to this, Western media, citing sources, reported that six fighter jets had arrived from the Netherlands, with more expected from Denmark.
  • Royal Netherlands Air Force General Onno Eichelsheim stated that Ukraine could use the F-16 jets provided by the Netherlands for strikes on Russian territory.
  • Ukraine is set to receive F-16 jets from Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Norway.

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

