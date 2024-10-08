All Sections
Russians steal 180,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain through Mariupol port

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 8 October 2024, 14:13
Russians steal 180,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain through Mariupol port
stock photo: getty images

Over the past year, Russia has exported more than 180,000 tonnes of stolen Ukrainian grain through the port of temporarily occupied Mariupol.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Quote: "At the same time, Russia continues to use food as an element of aggression. This year, the enemy has smuggled more than 180,000 tonnes of stolen Ukrainian grain through the port of Mariupol alone."

Details: In addition, Shmyhal said that Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories are being robbed to finance the war of aggression with the stolen money. 

"Undoubtedly, Russian economic terror will be one of the areas of work of the special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine," he added.

Background: A Russian company named Don Coal Trade House (Torgoviy Dom "Donskoy Ugol") will start exporting coal from occupied Donbas in October using the Donetsk Oblast port of Mariupol.

Support UP or become our patron!

grain
Сonflict over infected grain begins between Russia and Kazakhstan
Russia makes at least billion dollars on stolen Ukrainian grain – WSJ
Global wheat prices surge after Russian attack on grain ship in Black Sea
