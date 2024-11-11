All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia scrambles eight bombers, but missile launches are likely to be simulation

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukMonday, 11 November 2024, 08:23
Russia scrambles eight bombers, but missile launches are likely to be simulation
Tu-95MS strategic bombers. Stock photo: Wikipedia

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported that eight Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers had taken off on the morning of 11 November, later launching cruise missiles. However, the missile launches were probably just simulations.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Eight Tu-95MS aircraft have been detected in the air, heading towards launch areas over the Caspian Sea."

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Force noted that any changes in the situation would be reported separately. 

They also urged residents not to ignore air-raid warnings.

Updated: The Air Force reported at 06:25 that an air-raid warning had been "issued due to the launch of cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea area".

Advertisement:

Updated at 08:15: Telegram channels reported on the morning of 11 November that the launches were simulated, as no missiles were spotted in Ukrainian airspace.

It is also reported that all the Tu-95MS aircraft turned back towards their home airfields, and the MIG-31K aircraft landed.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force has not yet given the all-clear.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukraine's Air Forcewaraircraft
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukrainian air defence downs 32 out of 51 Russian attack drones overnight
Russians bombard Ukraine with 106 UAVs on 7 November, Ukraine downs 74
Russians attack Ukraine with 63 drones and 2 missiles: 38 drones downed
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: