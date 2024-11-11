Russia scrambles eight bombers, but missile launches are likely to be simulation

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported that eight Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers had taken off on the morning of 11 November, later launching cruise missiles. However, the missile launches were probably just simulations.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Eight Tu-95MS aircraft have been detected in the air, heading towards launch areas over the Caspian Sea."

Details: The Air Force noted that any changes in the situation would be reported separately.

They also urged residents not to ignore air-raid warnings.

Updated: The Air Force reported at 06:25 that an air-raid warning had been "issued due to the launch of cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea area".

Updated at 08:15: Telegram channels reported on the morning of 11 November that the launches were simulated, as no missiles were spotted in Ukrainian airspace.

It is also reported that all the Tu-95MS aircraft turned back towards their home airfields, and the MIG-31K aircraft landed.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force has not yet given the all-clear.

