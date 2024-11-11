All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief inspects units in Kursk Oblast and assesses combat conditions – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 11 November 2024, 09:55
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in Kursk Oblast. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has visited Ukrainian units deployed to the Kursk front, where he held discussions with local commanders about combat operations and how to better target Russian forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from Syrskyi: "I worked with units and subunits that are taking part in combat operations on the Kursk front. The importance of this operational area cannot be underestimated given the number of enemy troops deployed there."

Details: Syrskyi said Russian forces are trying to push the Ukrainian defence forces out from Kursk Oblast and advance into the territory currently controlled by them.

 
"So my visit was dedicated to helping commanders plan combat operations, improving the effectiveness of attacks on the enemy, and addressing supply and training issues," Syrskyi said.

He also noted that if it wasn’t for the resilience of Ukrainian troops, Russian assault forces would have assaulted Ukrainian positions on the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Toretsk fronts, which would have significantly worsened the situation at the front.

Background: On 10 November, The New York Times reported that 50,000 Russian and North Korean soldiers were preparing to launch a large-scale counteroffensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

