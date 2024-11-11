Emergency power outages to be cancelled soon throughout Ukraine
Temporary emergency power outages, which were introduced in most Ukraine’s oblasts on the morning of 11 November, will soon be cancelled.
Source: press service of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator
Quote: "Follow the information on the official pages of regional power distribution companies in your oblast."
Details: Ukrenergo also noted that consumption was in line with seasonal indicators. Today, 11 November, as of 06:30, its level was the same as on the previous working day – Friday, 8 November.
Yesterday, on 10 November, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 3.3% higher than on the previous Sunday, 3 November.
Background: On the morning of 11 November, emergency power outages were introduced in a number of regions due to the threat of Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure.
