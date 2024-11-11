All Sections
Emergency power outages to be cancelled soon throughout Ukraine

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 11 November 2024, 11:49
Emergency power outages to be cancelled soon throughout Ukraine
A lamp. Stock photo: Getty Images

Temporary emergency power outages, which were introduced in most Ukraine’s oblasts on the morning of 11 November, will soon be cancelled.

Source: press service of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator

Quote: "Follow the information on the official pages of regional power distribution companies in your oblast." 

Details: Ukrenergo also noted that consumption was in line with seasonal indicators. Today, 11 November, as of 06:30, its level was the same as on the previous working day – Friday, 8 November. 

Yesterday, on 10 November, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 3.3% higher than on the previous Sunday, 3 November. 

Background: On the morning of 11 November, emergency power outages were introduced in a number of regions due to the threat of Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure.

Support UP or become our patron!

