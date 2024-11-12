Ukraine decides to protect Kremenchuk hydroelectric power plant from drones for US$23 million

Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine's state-owned enterprise that administers hydropower plants, has signed an agreement with Ukrstal Construction, a Ukrainian company that deals with particularly complex and large building projects involving steel structures, for the construction of anti-drone protection for Kremenchuk Hydroelectric Power Plant worth 976.95 million hryvnias (about US$23.4 million).

Source: Prozorro, a Ukrainian online platform where state and municipal customers announce procurement tenders

Details: The agreement was concluded without open bidding due to the special procurement procedures in effect during martial law, and the fact that the expected cost of the work was slightly higher – 994.09 million hryvnias (US$23.9 million).

Advertisement:

Under the agreement, Ukrstal Construction is to build anti-drone defence structures for the Kremenchuk HPP facilities by the end of 2025.

Vitalii Haiduk, one of the founders of the Industrial Union of Donbas, is the ultimate beneficial owner of Ukrstal Construction [Industrial Union of Donbas is one of the largest corporations in Ukraine, an integrated holding company that owns or manages stakes in more than 40 industrial enterprises in Ukraine, Hungary and Poland. It was founded in December 1995 in Donetsk – ed.].

Background:

Advertisement:

More than 140 Russian missile strikes have been launched at Ukrhydroenergo's facilities since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Moreover, the Russians blew up and destroyed the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in June 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!