Ukrainian and Danish naval commanders meet in Odesa to discuss key issues – photo

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 12 November 2024, 16:38
Neizhpapa and Ryberg. Photo: Ukrainian Navy

Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has met with his Danish counterpart Henrik Ryberg in Odesa.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrainian Navy on Facebook

Ryberg and Neizhpapa discussed the current situation in the Azov-Black Sea region and joint steps to strengthen defence.

The discussion focused on projects aimed at developing missile systems and surface and underwater unmanned systems, which are strategically crucial for countering maritime threats. Ukrainian naval personnel also showcased the operational capabilities of their boats, highlighting their manoeuvrability, technical equipment, and ability to execute tasks efficiently.

A boat.
A boat.
Photo: Ukrainian Navy

Ryberg expressed Denmark's readiness to strengthen cooperation in these areas, the Navy noted.

Quote: "Denmark is one of our most reliable partners, especially in bolstering Ukraine's defence capabilities. Our collaboration goes beyond just exchanging experience; it is a partnership focused on defeating the enemy, strengthening Ukraine, and protecting our people," emphasised Neizhapapa.

Background:

  • On 21 October, Germany launched a new multinational naval command in the Baltic Sea, capable of overseeing NATO operations. Personnel from 11 countries, including Denmark, will be stationed there.
  • Additionally, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry and the Ministry of Strategic Industries recently signed a series of implementation agreements with Denmark's Ministry of Defence, totalling around €535 million.

