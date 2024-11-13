All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

UK intelligence points out challenges Russian economy faces amid war in Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 13 November 2024, 15:42
UK intelligence points out challenges Russian economy faces amid war in Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the situation in the Russian economy amid the ongoing full-scale war in Ukraine.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter); European Pravda reports

Details: The intelligence recalls the recent decision of the Russian Central Bank to raise the interest rate to 21%, the highest since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

This level of interest rate reflects the Central Bank's concern about the growing inflationary pressures in the Russian economy.

Elvira Nabiullina, the Central Bank's governor, said that "more radical changes" in monetary policy may be needed to bring inflation under control.

However, key executives of Russian companies are increasingly criticising the Central Bank's decision to maintain high interest rates, the intelligence added.

Advertisement:

The report notes that high interest rates in the Russian economy are likely to limit investment and business growth.

The volume of corporate loans and their share tied to the Bank's base rate have increased since the start of the war in 2022. As a result, higher interest rates lead to an increase in the cost of debt.

Quote: "These costs are highly likely exacerbating financial pressures on businesses, with corporate bankruptcies in Russia reportedly 20 per cent higher in 2024 than they were in 2023."

Details: The report suggests that inflationary pressures are likely to increase in 2025, as government spending is expected to rise, while labour shortages and sanctions pressure will continue.

This will lead to a growing need to find a compromise between efforts to contain inflation and support the growth of the Russian economy.

Background:

  • Recently, the UK intelligence analysed the Russian army's drone strikes on Ukraine's oblasts during October and the first week of November.
  • Prior to that, UK Defence Intelligence has indicated that North Korean troops involved in fighting against Ukraine would encounter interoperability issues with Russian forces and their equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiaекономікаdefence intelligencewar
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
Russia
Putin cuts payments to Russians for injuries in war against Ukraine
Russia sends film studio's military equipment from 1950s to war
Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – NATO top general
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: