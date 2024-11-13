Russia sends film studio's military equipment from 1950s to war

At a meeting with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, Mosfilm studio’s CEO Karen Shakhnazarov said that in 2023, Mosfilm sent more than 30 tanks and dozens of other vehicles to the war against Ukraine, which the studio used as film props. [Mosfilm is one of the largest and oldest film studios in Russia – ed.]

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets; Russian Telegram channels; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news outlet

Quote from Shakhnazarov: "This year, we provided charitable assistance of eight million roubles [about US$82,000 – ed.], including six million roubles [about US$61,000] for the needs of the special military operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine]. By the way, we handed over 28 T-55 tanks, 8 PT-76 tanks, 6 infantry fighting vehicles and 8 tow trucks to the Armed Forces of Russia in 2023, which we had stored at our military-technical base. I found out that there was a need, contacted the Ministry of Defence, and they took these vehicles."

Advertisement:

Details: Shakhnazarov claimed that he found out that the Russian forces had needs and contacted the Russian Ministry of Defence, which took away the vehicles.

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin said he was proud of Mosfilm.

Mosfilm's website states in its Military Equipment section that the studio has over 190 armoured vehicles in total.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!