All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Putin cuts payments to Russians for injuries in war against Ukraine

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 13 November 2024, 16:40
Putin cuts payments to Russians for injuries in war against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has approved new rules for compensation for wounded soldiers who took part in the war against Ukraine. Under the new conditions, a significant number of wounded Russian soldiers will receive reduced payments.

Source: RIA Novosti and TASS, Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets

Details: The payments will be three million roubles (about US$30,000) for serious injuries, one million roubles (about US$10,000) for light injuries and 100,000 roubles (about US$1,000) for "other minor injuries". 

Advertisement:

 
Putin’s decree.
 Photo: TASS

As Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news outlet, reported, the new rules actually reduced payments for injuries. Although the maximum compensation amount remains at three million roubles, it was previously paid without regard to the severity of the injury.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaPutin
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
Russia
Russia sends film studio’s military equipment from 1950s to war
UK intelligence points out challenges Russian economy faces amid war in Ukraine
Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – NATO top general
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: