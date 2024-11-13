Putin cuts payments to Russians for injuries in war against Ukraine

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has approved new rules for compensation for wounded soldiers who took part in the war against Ukraine. Under the new conditions, a significant number of wounded Russian soldiers will receive reduced payments.

Source: RIA Novosti and TASS, Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets

Details: The payments will be three million roubles (about US$30,000) for serious injuries, one million roubles (about US$10,000) for light injuries and 100,000 roubles (about US$1,000) for "other minor injuries".

Putin’s decree. Photo: TASS

As Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news outlet, reported, the new rules actually reduced payments for injuries. Although the maximum compensation amount remains at three million roubles, it was previously paid without regard to the severity of the injury.

