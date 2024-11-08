All Sections
Russia attacked Ukraine with about 2,000 drones in October – UK intelligence

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukFriday, 8 November 2024, 12:38
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

In a new update, UK Defence Intelligence has analysed Russian drone strikes on Ukrainian regions in October and the first week of November.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 8 November on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The update reported that Russia launched approximately 2,000 One Way Attack (OWA) UAVs in attacks on Ukrainian regions in October 2024 – about 700 more than in September.

UK intelligence reported that Russia’s ongoing investment in OWA drone production, diversification of supply sources, and expansion of launch sites have led to a steady increase in drone launches since mid-2024.

UK Defence Intelligence indicated that, in line with recent weeks, the intensity of Russian launches remained high during the first week of November.

Given that launch sites are relatively simple to construct and can be quickly rebuilt if needed, the main limiting factor for Russian OWA drone operations is likely to be human resources rather than launch capacity – provided production continues without interruption.

UK intelligence explains that the high rates observed in September and October so far are likely to become normal.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that air defence units had downed 62 out of 92 Russian drones used in attacks on Ukrainian regions on the night of 7-8 November.

Background:

  • Earlier, Defense Express, a Ukrainian military news portal, reported that Russia had started using thermobaric warheads on Shahed-136 loitering munitions en masse, significantly increasing the threat they pose when targeting buildings.
  • In early November, US Ambassador Bridget Brink highlighted that the US Department of State had funded the operation of 800 mobile firing groups in Ukraine, which had successfully shot down over 200 Russian drones since the start of the year.
  • On 8 November, reports indicated that Ukraine would receive air defence missiles from Estonian defence company Frankenburg Technology for testing by the end of 2024.

