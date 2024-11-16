Czech company allocates over €700,000 for anti-tank rocket launchers to Ukraine

A Czech company has allocated over €700,000 to Ukraine, which will be used to purchase anti-tank rocket launchers.

Source: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Foreign Ministry reported that STV GROUP handed over a symbolic cheque for RPG-7 anti-tank rocket launchers for the Ukrainian defence forces in the Ukrainian Embassy in Czechia. The weapons were worth EUR 765,000.

The Foreign Ministry emphasised that the RPG-7 is a weapon that has proven highly effective on the battlefield.

Ambassador Vasyl Zvarych noted that the transfer of this military aid is "another example of solidarity and support of our Czech friends."

Quote from Vasyl Zvarych: "I am convinced that these anti-tank rocket launchers in the hands of our heroic military will play a significant role in defending Ukraine from the aggressor and protecting human lives."

Background:

Vasyl Zvarych reported in early October that Ukraine had received more than a third of the 500,000 rounds of ammunition to be delivered under the Czech initiative by the end of the year.

On 16 November, it was reported that the Estonian government supported Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur's proposal to send Ukraine a new military aid package.

