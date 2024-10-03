All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine receives over third of ammunition under Czech initiative – Ukraine's Ambassador

Ukrainska Pravda, Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 3 October 2024, 17:39
Ukraine receives over third of ammunition under Czech initiative – Ukraine's Ambassador
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has already received more than a third of the 500,000 pieces of ammunition to be transferred under the Czech initiative by the end of the year.

Source: Vasyl Zvarych, Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic, ČTK writes, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zvarych said that more than a third of the expected 500,000 rounds of ammunition to be delivered under the Czech initiative by the end of the year are already in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Zvarych emphasised that the Ukrainian military needs 155mm ammunition in the first place.

He said that Ukraine is in talks with the Czech Ministry of Defence to expand the initiative and assured that he had no information about problems with the ammunition being transferred, as recently reported by the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

The ambassador also admitted that the article was an attempt to discredit the initiative, which is, in fact, effective and has room for development, and expressed hope that the supply would continue in 2025.

Advertisement:

In addition, he noted that the initiative is intended to become a tool for investing in Ukraine's domestic ammunition production.

"Ukraine has increased its capabilities, but we need certain financial resources to develop them further and be able to produce smaller calibre ammunition," Zvarych said.

At the same time, commenting on the German newspaper's publication, Czech Defence Minister Jana Černohová said that some of the ammunition Ukraine receives under the Czech projectile initiative may be of poor quality, but such cases are rare.

Background:

  • As part of the initiative, first announced earlier this year by President Petr Pavel, Czechia is looking for artillery ammunition for Ukraine in the European Union and beyond.
  • Earlier, it was reported that the Czech initiative could provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with 50,000 to 100,000 large-calibre shells per month. By the end of the year, their total number should reach 500,000.

Support UP or become our patron!

weaponsCzechiawar
Advertisement:

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

All News
weapons
Cotton and shells. Ukraine's first steps towards gunpowder production
Ukraine increases arms production, but needs significant Western assistance – ISW
Ukrainian Defence Ministry invests US$4 billion and will increase weapons production in 2025
RECENT NEWS
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
08:51
Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions
08:22
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 21 attack UAVs overnight, one drone returns to Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: