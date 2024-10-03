Ukraine receives over third of ammunition under Czech initiative – Ukraine's Ambassador

Ukraine has already received more than a third of the 500,000 pieces of ammunition to be transferred under the Czech initiative by the end of the year.

Source: Vasyl Zvarych, Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic, ČTK writes, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zvarych said that more than a third of the expected 500,000 rounds of ammunition to be delivered under the Czech initiative by the end of the year are already in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Zvarych emphasised that the Ukrainian military needs 155mm ammunition in the first place.

He said that Ukraine is in talks with the Czech Ministry of Defence to expand the initiative and assured that he had no information about problems with the ammunition being transferred, as recently reported by the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

The ambassador also admitted that the article was an attempt to discredit the initiative, which is, in fact, effective and has room for development, and expressed hope that the supply would continue in 2025.

Advertisement:

In addition, he noted that the initiative is intended to become a tool for investing in Ukraine's domestic ammunition production.

"Ukraine has increased its capabilities, but we need certain financial resources to develop them further and be able to produce smaller calibre ammunition," Zvarych said.

At the same time, commenting on the German newspaper's publication, Czech Defence Minister Jana Černohová said that some of the ammunition Ukraine receives under the Czech projectile initiative may be of poor quality, but such cases are rare.

Background:

As part of the initiative, first announced earlier this year by President Petr Pavel, Czechia is looking for artillery ammunition for Ukraine in the European Union and beyond.

Earlier, it was reported that the Czech initiative could provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with 50,000 to 100,000 large-calibre shells per month. By the end of the year, their total number should reach 500,000.

Support UP or become our patron!