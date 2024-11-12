Trump and Czech PM mention war in Ukraine in their talks

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has discussed bilateral relations, the situation in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine with US President-elect Donald Trump.

Source: ČTK, a Czech news agency, citing Fiala’s conversation with journalists on the sidelines of the COP29 climate summit in Baku, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fiala noted that his conversation with Trump "surprised me in two aspects".

Quote: "It was a truly open discussion. Donald Trump asked me for my views on the Russo-Ukrainian conflict and its resolution. I was also surprised by the cordiality and friendliness of the conversation."

The Czech Prime Minister added that Trump mentioned his personal ties to the Czech Republic and spoke positively about his relationship with the country.

When asked whether Trump, who previously promised to end Russia’s war against Ukraine before his inauguration, shared any details of his plan, Fiala declined to provide specifics. However, he expressed confidence that everyone would say publicly what they intended to convey.

"Certainly, dealing with Russian aggression in Ukraine, handling this situation, will not be easy – I think we all know that," Fiala stated.

Background:

Donald Trump, elected as the next President of the United States, has already conducted phone calls with a number of world leaders.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had an "excellent" first phone conversation with Trump after his re-election.

However, Kyiv and its allies worry that the US may reduce its military support once the Republican takes office in January. In particular, there is a belief in Kyiv that Trump’s victory in the US elections has diminished the chances of Ukraine being invited to join NATO.

