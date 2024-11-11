All Sections
Over 60% of Czechs believe Russia uses propaganda to influence public opinion

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 11 November 2024, 09:14
Over 60% of Czechs believe Russia uses propaganda to influence public opinion
The flag of Czechia. Stock photo: Getty Images

Over 60% of Czech residents believe that Russia actively uses propaganda and disinformation to influence public opinion in the country.

Source: Seznam Zprávy online portal with reference to a survey by the Ipsos agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Czech population was asked how much they agreed with the statement that "Russia actively uses propaganda and disinformation to influence public opinion in Czechia". 

Around 19% held the opposite view and over 16% were unable to answer.

Ipsos analyst Michal Kormaňák stated that the majority of the country's population perceives Russia as a real threat, which "primarily concerns us in the information realm".

Quote from Kormaňák: "These results were not surprising for us. They are linked to the information war that Russia has been waging practically since the beginning of the war in Ukraine."

The survey data was published by Ipsos, which conducted the survey on behalf of Seznam Zprávy. The survey was conducted at the end of October and involved 1,001 respondents over the age of 18.

Background

  • In the summer, NATO stated that Russia's hybrid operations and cyberattacks were grounds to activate Article 5.
  • In early October, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said that Russia is currently responsible for 80% of influence operations worldwide.

CzechiaRussiapropaganda
