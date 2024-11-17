All Sections
Ukrainian nuclear power plants reduce production due to Russian attack, several substations damaged – IAEA

Oleksii PavlyshSunday, 17 November 2024, 16:06
Rafael Mariano Grossi. Stock photo: Getty Images

Several substations which provide electricity to Ukrainian nuclear power facilities were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on the morning of 17 November. Ukraine’s nuclear power plants (NPPs) curtailed electricity generation due to the attacks.

Source: Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, in a statement 

Quote: "Ukraine’s operating nuclear power plants reduced electricity production as a precautionary measure this morning following widespread military activities across the country that reportedly targeted its energy infrastructure, putting nuclear safety and security under further pressure," Grossi said.

Although the Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and South Ukrainian nuclear power reactors did not experience attacks directly and did not cease operations, "several electrical substations on which they depend suffered further damage during the strikes," the agency stated.

Grossi said IAEA personnel visited seven substations outside nuclear power reactors across the country in September and October to examine the damage caused by the August attacks and determine whether more visits are required following the 17 November attack.

"The IAEA teams based at the NPPs heard air defence activities and sought shelter during the air raid alarms. At the Khmelnytskyi NPP, the IAEA team heard a loud explosion. At the Rivne NPP, two 330 kilovolt (kV) power lines were unavailable," he added.

"The country’s energy infrastructure is extremely vulnerable, directly impacting nuclear safety and security. 

We are still assessing the full extent of the damage. At this critical time, I reiterate the importance of adhering to the seven indispensable pillars for nuclear safety and security during the conflict, in particular pillar four that states there must be a secure off-site power supply from the grid for all nuclear sites," Grossi concluded. 

Background: 

  • On the night of 16-17 November, Russian forces launched a combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy sector facilities with 210 missiles and UAVs on the night of 16-17 November. Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 144 of them.
  • The attacks caused serious damage to equipment at DTEK’s thermal power plants.

