Germany confirms intention to supply Ukraine with "mini-Taurus" drones

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 18 November 2024, 14:22
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Photo: Getty Images

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius disclosed to the media his desire to transfer to Ukraine 4,000 drones equipped with artificial intelligence, which are capable of hitting targets at great distances.

Source: Pistorius during a visit to the Airbus manufacturer of helicopters in Donauwörth, writes Stern, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to the German minister, these drones can "overcome and fly around the enemy's electronic warfare equipment."

They are capable of "operating at a distance of 30 or 40 kilometres deep in the territory, and then attacking command posts, logistics hubs, and other targets," Pistorius added.

"This is an important additional asset for the Ukrainian armed forces," he concluded. 

Background: 

  • The media previously reported that Germany is reportedly set to begin large-scale deliveries of kamikaze drones to Ukraine, which have high autonomy in conditions of electronic warfare (EW) and can effectively strike distant targets.
  • At the same time, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is unlikely to send Ukraine long-range Taurus missiles, despite US consent for ATACMS strikes on Russian territory. Pistorius personally opposes this as well.

Germanyaid for Ukraine
