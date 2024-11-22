S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl sold 1 million copies

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has surpassed the milestone of 1 million copies sold just two days after its release.

No wonder it feels a bit crowdy in the Zone. A million copies were sold, and much more stalkers joined the artifact hunt with Game Pass.



This is just the start of our unforgettable adventure. The Heart of Chornobyl emanates stronger with each of us.



Thank You, stalkers! ☢️ pic.twitter.com/zslF7I8vR1 Advertisement: — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) November 22, 2024

Details: The studio has not disclosed the total number of players, as the game is also available through Game Pass PC and Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, but notes that even more people have accessed it through these offers.

Additionally, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has become the most popular Ukrainian game in Steam’s history. The new title from GSC Game World has already reached 117,928 concurrent players, and this number may become even higher over the weekend.

