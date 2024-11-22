All Sections
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl sold 1 million copies

Dmytro DzhuhalykFriday, 22 November 2024, 14:58
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl sold 1 million copies
Photo: Studio GSC Game World on Twitter

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has surpassed the milestone of 1 million copies sold just two days after its release.

Source: Studio GSC Game World

Details: The studio has not disclosed the total number of players, as the game is also available through Game Pass PC and Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, but notes that even more people have accessed it through these offers.

Additionally, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has become the most popular Ukrainian game in Steam’s history. The new title from GSC Game World has already reached 117,928 concurrent players, and this number may become even higher over the weekend.

