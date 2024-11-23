All Sections
Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 23 November 2024, 06:25
Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for Russia-Ukraine conflict – Reuters
Richard Grenell. Photo: Getty Images

Donald Trump plans to appoint Richard Grenell, his former intelligence chief and a vocal critic of Ukraine's rapid NATO membership, as a special envoy for the "Russia-Ukraine conflict".

Source: Reuters with reference to four sources familiar with Trump's transition plans

Details: Reuters noted that Grenell, who previously served as US Ambassador to Germany and Acting Director of National Intelligence during Trump’s presidency from 2017 to 2021, could become a key figure in the president-elect’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine if his nomination is confirmed.

According to anonymous sources, Trump is considering creating the role of a special envoy dedicated exclusively to resolving the "Russia-Ukraine conflict". This could be one of his first diplomatic initiatives after taking office. However, a final decision on establishing the position has not yet been made.

During his campaign, Trump promised to end the war within 24 hours but has not disclosed the specifics of his plan.

Some of Grenell’s statements might give Ukrainian leaders pause for thought.

Quote: "In July, he advocated for the creation of "autonomous zones" as a means of settling the conflict, which began after Russia invaded Ukrainian sovereign territory. He also suggested he would not be in favour of Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation in the immediate future, a position he shares with many Trump allies."

Details: Supporters of Grenell emphasise his extensive diplomatic experience and knowledge of European affairs. In addition to his work in Germany, he served as a special envoy for US talks between Serbia and Kosovo.

Grenell was previously considered a contender for Secretary of State, reflecting the high level of trust he enjoys from the president-elect.

