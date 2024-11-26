Ukraine-NATO council meets over Oreshnik missile, reaffirming support for Kyiv

Ukraine-NATO Council convened at the ambassadorial level on 26 November, to discuss Russia’s launch of an experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) last week.

Source: European Pravda, citing NATO’s press service

Details: During the meeting, held via video link, representatives of Ukraine’s military command delivered updates. Participants "reaffirmed their support for Ukraine".

Quote: "The attack, which targeted Dnipro, is seen as another attempt by Russia to terrorise the civilian population in Ukraine and intimidate those who support Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked aggression."

NATO also reiterated its stance that Russia’s use of an experimental ballistic missile "will neither change the course of the conflict nor deter NATO Allies from supporting Ukraine."

Background:

The Ukraine-NATO Council was convened last week in response to Russia’s first use of an experimental ballistic missile, dubbed Oreshnik, against Ukraine.

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, earlier expressed hope for "concrete and substantial results" following the meeting.

After the Oreshnik strike, Kyiv appealed to its partners for additional support to strengthen its air defence capabilities against such ballistic missiles.

