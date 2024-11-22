All Sections
Zelenskyy: We are already talking about new air defence systems with partners to prevent new risks

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 22 November 2024, 19:25
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

In response to Russia's use of the new Oreshnik missile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the minister of defence to hold meetings with Ukraine’s allies to obtain air defence systems that "can protect lives from new risks".

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "On my instructions, the minister of defence of Ukraine is already holding meetings with our partners on new air defence systems – the kind of systems that can protect lives from new risks."

"Today, more details about the new missile that Russia used to hit [the city of] Dnipro have been established. And we will provide all the details to journalists – international media. The world must know the truth and realise that the only party that does not want peace is Russia. That is why Russia needs escalations."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Russia's use of other countries to test its new missiles through terror is definitely an international crime.

"And coming from Russia, this is a mockery of the position of states like China, the states of the Global South, some leaders who consistently call for restraint, but in response invariably get some new escalation from Moscow," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

  • Earlier, Interfax-Ukraine cited sources in the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces as saying that Ukraine is working with its US partners to obtain a THAAD anti-ballistic missile defence system or upgrade the Patriot in the wake of Russia's attack with a new experimental missile type.
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that during the morning attack on Dnipro on 21 November, the Russians used an Oreshnik medium-range missile.
  • Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine using a ballistic missile on 21 November, likely from the Kedr missile system.

