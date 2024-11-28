Russians damage infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast, injure 2 people – photo

Photo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

An infrastructure facility, a house, a hangar, and several vehicles were damaged, and two people were injured, as a result of a Russian attack in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration, on Facebook

Quote from Kravchenko: "An infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. The fire has been extinguished. A building and two vehicles were also damaged.

Advertisement:

A house, a non-residential building, and a hangar were hit in another district of the oblast.

Two people were injured. They sought medical assistance on their own with minor injuries and are receiving all necessary medical care."

Aftermath of the attack Photo: Kyiv Oblast police

Details: Kravchenko said air defence forces were deployed in the oblast, and several targets were shot down.

Advertisement:

Emergency power outages are currently ongoing in Kyiv Oblast.

Quote: "466 invincibility centres are operational. Emergency response teams continue working to eliminate the consequences of the attack in Kyiv Oblast [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]."

Background:

The Air Force reported missile launches at 05:30. Russia was attacking various Ukrainian oblasts with missiles and drones. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv and Lutsk.

NEC Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian transmission system operator, has implemented emergency power outages in Ukraine due to Russia's large-scale missile and drone attack.

Russian occupants also fired missiles at infrastructure in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 28 November.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv at about 08:00, and the authorities reported that air defences were responding. Explosions were also heard in Mykolaiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Khmelnytskyi.

Support UP or become our patron!