Russians damage infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast, injure 2 people – photo

Iryna BalachukThursday, 28 November 2024, 10:43
Photo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

An infrastructure facility, a house, a hangar, and several vehicles were damaged, and two people were injured, as a result of a Russian attack in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration, on Facebook

Quote from Kravchenko: "An infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. The fire has been extinguished. A building and two vehicles were also damaged.

A house, a non-residential building, and a hangar were hit in another district of the oblast.

Two people were injured. They sought medical assistance on their own with minor injuries and are receiving all necessary medical care."

 
Aftermath of the attack
 Photo: Kyiv Oblast police

Details: Kravchenko said air defence forces were deployed in the oblast, and several targets were shot down.

Emergency power outages are currently ongoing in Kyiv Oblast.

Quote: "466 invincibility centres are operational. Emergency response teams continue working to eliminate the consequences of the attack in Kyiv Oblast [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]."

Background:

