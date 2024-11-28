Russians attack Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, damaging detached houses

Explosions have been heard in Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi in Ukraine’s west. Some detached houses have been damaged in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Source: Ruslan Martsinkiv, Mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, on Facebook; Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram; local Telegram channels

Quote from Martsinkiv: "Attention! Air defence systems are responding!"

Details: The Air Force reported that Russians were attacking the western oblasts of Ukraine – Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Volyn, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Update: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Military Administration, added later that the Russians had targeted critical infrastructure facilities in the region. Air defence was responding to the attack.

"There was damage to some detached houses. Early reports say that, fortunately, there were no casualties. Emergency power outages have been introduced because of the enemy attack. The appropriate services are already on their way to the scenes of the strikes," she said.

Background:

The Air Force reported missile launches at 05:30. Russia was attacking various Ukrainian oblasts with missiles and drones. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv and Lutsk.

NEC Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian transmission system operator, has implemented emergency power outages in Ukraine due to Russia's large-scale missile and drone attack.

Russian occupants also fired missiles at infrastructure in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 28 November.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv at about 08:00, and the authorities reported that air defences were responding. Explosions were also heard in Mykolaiv, Ukraine's south.

