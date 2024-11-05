All Sections
Australia to provide Ukraine with 14 military boats

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 5 November 2024, 02:48
Australia to provide Ukraine with 14 military boats
Australian military on the boat. Photo: Royal Australian Navy

Australia will provide Ukraine with 14 fast and highly manoeuvrable maritime boats to strengthen its maritime and coastal defence.

Source: Australian Government

Quote: "Australia will gift 14 rigid hull boats to Ukraine, underscoring the (Australian - ed.) Government’s ongoing commitment to support Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s illegal invasion.

These Australian Defence Force sea boats will provide a fast and highly manoeuvrable maritime capability for Ukraine. "

Details: The latest batch of military support, valued at AU$14 million (roughly US$9.2 million), will strengthen Ukraine's maritime and coastal defence, which is an important operational area for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the report said.

Australia has provided more than AU$1.3 billion (roughly US$857 million) in military support and more than AU$1.5 billion (roughly US$989 million) in general support to Ukraine's government since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Background:

  • As reported earlier, the Australian government, together with the administration of US President Joe Biden, is working on a plan to send American-made Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine.
  • Australia will send 49 soon-to-be decommissioned Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a US$245 million military aid package.

Australiaaid for Ukraine
