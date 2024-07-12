All Sections
Australia accuses Russian-born family of espionage – photo

Iryna BalachukFriday, 12 July 2024, 13:45
Photo: afp.gov.au

Australian authorities have reported the arrest of two Australian citizens of Russian descent who are accused of espionage.

Source: joint press release of the Australian Federal Police and Australian Security Intelligence Organisation

Quote Australian Police: "Two Russian-born Australian citizens accused of obtaining Australian Defence Force material to share with Russian authorities will face Brisbane Magistrates Court today after being charged with an espionage-related offence."

Details: The individuals in question are 40-year-old private in the Australian Defence Force, and her 62-year-old husband. On the morning of 11 July, they were arrested at their house in the suburbs of Brisbane. On the same day, the couple were charged with espionage, a crime punishable by up to 15 years in jail.

According to reports, this is Australia's first espionage case since new legislation was passed in 2018.

 
Kira and Ihor Koroliovy
photo from website moscowtimes.ru

"The public can be assured there is no ongoing threat and the CFITF (Counter Foreign Interference Taskforce) has disrupted the alleged criminality," reads the message. 

The authorities discovered that the woman went to Russia undeclared over a long-term holiday beginning in 2023, both with and without her husband.

While the man was still in Australia, the woman showed him how to log into her official work account and access specific information to send directly to her private email account while she was in Russia.

The police said the couple acquired material affecting Australia's national security interests. The spouses wanted to give this information to the Russian government.

According to reports, this is the third time the police have prosecuted someone with espionage or foreign influence since the charges were added to the Criminal Code Act in 1995.

In February 2024, one individual was convicted of preparing or planning a crime involving foreign interference, while another is still on trial for irresponsible foreign interference.

Subjects: AustraliaRussiaspying
