Two American top executives accused of making more than US$6 million worth of illegal exports to Russia

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 5 November 2024, 15:33
Two American top executives accused of making more than US$6 million worth of illegal exports to Russia
A dollar. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US Department of Justice has accused two top executives of Eleview International Inc. of exporting US$6.4 million worth of sanctioned US technologies to Russia.

Source: US Department of Justice

Details: Oleg Nayandin and Vitaliy Borisenko are accused of having conspired and developed three schemes to circumvent export restrictions imposed on Russia by transporting American goods and technologies through Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Finland.

According to the investigation, the defendants administered an online store that allowed Russian customers to order products directly from American suppliers between March 2022 and June 2023.

The goods were delivered to a warehouse in Virginia and then sent to alleged end users in Türkiye, Finland and Kazakhstan. Ultimately, however, the goods were received by customers from Russia, and Nayandin and Borisenko knew about this, deliberately misleading the authorities and freight forwarders.

As part of their Turkish scheme, the defendants reportedly exported US$1.48 million worth of telecommunications equipment intended for the Russian Federal Security Bureau. The Ministry of Justice said that these products were later used by the Russian military to create and expand communication networks during the invasion of Ukraine.

As part of the Finnish scheme, Russia received US$3.45 million worth of weapons production goods, such as electronic components used in kamikaze drones. 

Under the third scheme, US dual-use goods worth US$1.47 million were sent to a Kazakh company that advertises services for the delivery of equipment to Russia.

Nayandin and Borisenko face up to 20 years in prison for their actions.

exportUSA
