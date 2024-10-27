All Sections
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video

Mykola DendakSunday, 27 October 2024, 06:02
Yaroslava Mahuchikh. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh has been recognised as the best athlete of 2024 in Europe.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The Ukrainian athlete received the award during the European Athletics Awards ceremony.

In addition to the Ukrainian athlete, the final three contenders for the award were two runners: Femke Bol from the Netherlands and Keely Hodgkinson from the United Kingdom.

Background:

  • In 2024, Mahuchikh claimed the Olympic title in the high jump and set a new world record of 2.10 metres, surpassing Stefka Kostadinova's long-standing record of 2.09 metres, which had stood since 1987. The Ukrainian also triumphed in the Diamond League for the third consecutive year.
  • Notably, in 2022 and 2023, Yaroslava was among the finalists in the nomination but failed to win.

