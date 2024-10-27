Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh has been recognised as the best athlete of 2024 in Europe.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The Ukrainian athlete received the award during the European Athletics Awards ceremony.

Advertisement:

In addition to the Ukrainian athlete, the final three contenders for the award were two runners: Femke Bol from the Netherlands and Keely Hodgkinson from the United Kingdom.

A historic season! 🫶



Yaroslava Mahuchikh 🇺🇦 is your women’s European Athlete of the Year! 🏆



🥇 European champion

🥇 Olympic champion

📊 World record clearance of 2.10m#GoldenTracks pic.twitter.com/NaLDOuAQzL — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) October 26, 2024

Advertisement:

Background:

In 2024, Mahuchikh claimed the Olympic title in the high jump and set a new world record of 2.10 metres, surpassing Stefka Kostadinova's long-standing record of 2.09 metres, which had stood since 1987. The Ukrainian also triumphed in the Diamond League for the third consecutive year.

Notably, in 2022 and 2023, Yaroslava was among the finalists in the nomination but failed to win.

Support UP or become our patron!