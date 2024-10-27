Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
Sunday, 27 October 2024, 06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh has been recognised as the best athlete of 2024 in Europe.
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company
Details: The Ukrainian athlete received the award during the European Athletics Awards ceremony.
In addition to the Ukrainian athlete, the final three contenders for the award were two runners: Femke Bol from the Netherlands and Keely Hodgkinson from the United Kingdom.
A historic season! 🫶— European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) October 26, 2024
Yaroslava Mahuchikh 🇺🇦 is your women’s European Athlete of the Year! 🏆
🥇 European champion
🥇 Olympic champion
📊 World record clearance of 2.10m#GoldenTracks pic.twitter.com/NaLDOuAQzL
Background:
- In 2024, Mahuchikh claimed the Olympic title in the high jump and set a new world record of 2.10 metres, surpassing Stefka Kostadinova's long-standing record of 2.09 metres, which had stood since 1987. The Ukrainian also triumphed in the Diamond League for the third consecutive year.
- Notably, in 2022 and 2023, Yaroslava was among the finalists in the nomination but failed to win.
