All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian government approves draft 2025 budget for second reading: US$53.2 billion for defence needs

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 8 November 2024, 18:58
Ukrainian government approves draft 2025 budget for second reading: US$53.2 billion for defence needs
Denys Shmyhal. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft national budget for 2025 for its second reading in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament).

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Details: According to Shmyhal, UAH 2.2 trillion (approx. US$53.2 billion) will be allocated for defence needs. This portion of Ukrainian taxpayers’ money will be used to purchase new weaponry, drones and military equipment.

Advertisement:

Ahead of the second reading, the government has increased spending in the proposed budget by UAH 50 billion (US$1.2 billion).

Education: it is proposed to allocate a further 24 billion UAH (US$581 million): UAH 12 billion (US$290.5 million) for higher teachers’ salaries and UAH 12 billion for education-related investment projects.

Medicine: an additional UAH 6.3 billion (US$152.2 million) is proposed.

Advertisement:

Support for veterans: an additional UAH 5 billion (US$121 million) is recommended to be allocated for veterans.

There will be no funding for the Road Fund in 2025, although UAH 12.6 billion (US$305 million) has been set aside for the maintenance of roads that are critical for Ukraine’s defence and economic growth.

In addition, the government has fully funded the eRecovery programme, which aims to provide financial support for citizens whose homes have been damaged or destroyed, assigning money for rebuilding work.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka

Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:19
Russians attack Sloviansk, damaging kindergarten and university
12:16
Self-proclaimed president of Belarus: God forbid woman is elected president in Belarus
11:55
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Kursk Oblast despite Russian personnel advantage – video
11:53
Ukrainian bonds shoot up as investors expect Trump to end war
11:44
Trump's future advisor says president-elect keen on bringing Russia and Ukraine to negotiating table
11:35
Captain Ajax: Let's be realistic – we're fighting with sticks and stones. It all comes down to numbers
11:23
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka
10:53
Ukrainian-made remote fire control module to be used by Ukrainian forces
10:40
Russian strike damages power line in Kharkiv Oblast, causing electricity outages
10:22
Russian airlines may close hundreds of domestic flights due to lack of state support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: