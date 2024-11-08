Ukrainian government approves draft 2025 budget for second reading: US$53.2 billion for defence needs

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft national budget for 2025 for its second reading in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament).

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Details: According to Shmyhal, UAH 2.2 trillion (approx. US$53.2 billion) will be allocated for defence needs. This portion of Ukrainian taxpayers’ money will be used to purchase new weaponry, drones and military equipment.

Advertisement:

Ahead of the second reading, the government has increased spending in the proposed budget by UAH 50 billion (US$1.2 billion).

Education: it is proposed to allocate a further 24 billion UAH (US$581 million): UAH 12 billion (US$290.5 million) for higher teachers’ salaries and UAH 12 billion for education-related investment projects.

Medicine: an additional UAH 6.3 billion (US$152.2 million) is proposed.

Advertisement:

Support for veterans: an additional UAH 5 billion (US$121 million) is recommended to be allocated for veterans.

There will be no funding for the Road Fund in 2025, although UAH 12.6 billion (US$305 million) has been set aside for the maintenance of roads that are critical for Ukraine’s defence and economic growth.

In addition, the government has fully funded the eRecovery programme, which aims to provide financial support for citizens whose homes have been damaged or destroyed, assigning money for rebuilding work.



Support UP or become our patron!