Man arrested in North Macedonia for wanting to join Russia in fight against Ukraine

Oleh PavliukSunday, 1 December 2024, 19:14
Stock Photo: Getty Images

North Macedonian police arrested a Macedonian citizen for the first time on suspicion of preparing to join Russia's army and fight against Ukraine.

Source: North Macedonia’s Interior Ministry, as cited by European Pravda

Details: The North Macedonian Ministry of Internal Affairs identified the man solely by his initials, Ya. K.; he was arrested late on Friday 29 November.

It is claimed that the individual communicated on the Internet with a person posing as a representative of the Russian army, recruiting people for a payment of €3,000.

The suspect flew to Moscow in October with the intention of joining the newly-established military detachment.

During interrogation after returning to Skopje, the defendant stated that he was required to "sign a contract for service in the Russian army and be taken to a training camp", where he would be "trained to participate in hostilities in Ukraine."

The individual is accused of "participation in a foreign army, police, paramilitary or paramilitary formation," and if found guilty, he risks at least three years in prison.

Background: 

  • North Macedonia, which joined NATO in 2020 and has begun membership talks with the EU, has imposed sanctions on Russia and supplied weapons to Ukraine.
  • North Macedonia signed a joint proclamation in February 2024 to support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

MacedoniaRussia
