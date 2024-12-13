All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian oligarch's company suspends production at coal mine, cutting nearly half of his group's production

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 13 December 2024, 09:16
Ukrainian oligarch's company suspends production at coal mine, cutting nearly half of his group's production
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov's Metinvest Group, the largest steel producer in Ukraine, has suspended operations at its coal mining site in the settlement of Pishchane near the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: a document released by the European stock exchange Euronext

Details: The document states that the suspension was due to the advancing front line and increased attacks.

Advertisement:

The site accounted for about half of Metinvest's total coal production in Ukraine. Meanwhile, other key facilities of the Group remain operational.

A vertical shaft (No. 3) of the Pokrovske mine administration and an administrative facility are located at the site. The Group has evacuated its key personnel and their families.

"Metinvest, together with the Pokrovsk City Military Administration and representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is closely monitoring the security situation around the city and industrial locations. Decisions regarding the continued operation of all industrial sites will be made based on the evolving conditions at the front," the document said.

Advertisement:

It is noted that the full impact of the suspension of work at this facility is still being assessed. No information is available regarding the closure of other mines near Pokrovsk.

Background: Metinvest Group and the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy signed a declaration of cooperation. The agreement provides for the construction of a €2.5 billion green steel plant in the Tuscany region.

Support UP or become our patron!

Akhmetovcoal
Advertisement:

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

Gambling watchdog chief detained over support for Russian online casino – Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation, photos

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

All News
Akhmetov
Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov took out US$400 million loan through DTEK from Russian Sberbank, leak reveals
Ukrainian oligarch likely bought US$122 million London penthouse – document leak
Partner of Energy Commission Chief ‘Bought Luxury Real Estate’
RECENT NEWS
22:36
World Bank allocates first instalment of US loan to Ukraine involving proceeds from frozen Russian assets
22:18
Trump's special Ukraine envoy believes Kyiv and Moscow are ready for talks
21:38
Rutte and Zelenskyy say Ukraine's position and economy to be discussed in Brussels
21:29
US targets individuals and companies involved in constructing Russia's Nord Stream 2 with new sanctions
21:08
Starmer and Trump discuss support for Ukraine
20:39
EXPLAINERWhat should drive Ukraine for effective EU accession
20:31
NATO secretary general reveals details of informal meeting with leaders, including Zelenskyy
20:28
Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow
20:08
Acting Bulgarian PM won't sign Kyiv-Sofia security agreement without parliamentary approval
19:57
Russians buying up assets of liquidated Russian banks in Ukraine despite de facto ban – media
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: