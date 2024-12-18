All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians have executed 177 Ukrainian soldiers in three years, most in 2024 – Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner

Anhelina Strashkulych, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 18 December 2024, 17:06
Russians have executed 177 Ukrainian soldiers in three years, most in 2024 – Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner
Dmytro Lubinets. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, has said that the number of cases of executions of Ukrainian soldiers by the Russians in 2024 was nearly double that of the preceding two years of the war.

Source: Lubinets in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Lubinets: "As of now [the interview was recorded on 13 December – ed.], 177 cases of Ukrainian prisoners of war being executed have been confirmed over the three years of the full-scale war. The situation has deteriorated dramatically, as 109 executions have been officially confirmed in 2024 alone."

Advertisement:

Details: Lubinets said most of the videos showing executions of Ukrainian soldiers that his office receives come from the Ukrainian special services, although in some cases they are provided by military units. The commissioner also reviews videos posted on social media, including those shared by the Russians themselves.

Lubinets reports these war crimes to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN. However, he notes that the ICRC has never "publicly or privately accused the Russians of killing or torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war", and the first time that any information about the Russians executing Ukrainian soldiers appeared in official UN reports was in 2024.

In response to a request from Lubinets, the Russian side has stated that it would "respond legally" to these facts.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Assessing the results of the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the operation "has significantly aided Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and has provided one of the largest contributions to Ukraine's prisoner exchange pool".
  • Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk Oblast had created a strategic problem for Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

Support UP or become our patron!

Human Rights CommissionerRussiawarcasualties
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
Human Rights Commissioner
Over 16,000 Ukrainian civilians held captive in Russia – Ukraine's ombudsman
Russians executed 109 Ukrainian prisoners of war in 2024 – Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner
Biggest complaint Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner's Office has is against work of International Committee of Red Cross
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: