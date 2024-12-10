Russians executed 109 Ukrainian prisoners of war in 2024 – Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that 109 executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians were officially confirmed in 2024.

Source: Lubinets during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We are increasingly able to officially document violations of the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war, including executions – cynical, close-range executions, unfortunately. In 2024 alone, we managed to officially confirm that the Russians executed 109 Ukrainian prisoners of war."

Advertisement:

Details: Lubinets revealed that during the previous years of the full-scale war, 177 cases were recorded in total.

He also emphasised that intelligence and law enforcement agencies have repeatedly provided information about frequent violations of POWs’ rights by the Russians.

"Unfortunately, I couldn’t go public with these blatant violations of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions when we managed to document them – but we are doing so," the ombudsman noted.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 24 November, Russian forces executed five captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Novodarivka in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A criminal investigation has been launched.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reports a monthly increase in executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war. In October-November, the prosecutor's office opened 13 cases regarding the execution of 54 Ukrainian prisoners of war, accounting for a third of all such investigations in 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!