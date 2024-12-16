All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Over 16,000 Ukrainian civilians held captive in Russia – Ukraine's ombudsman

Anastasiia MosorkoMonday, 16 December 2024, 16:02
Over 16,000 Ukrainian civilians held captive in Russia – Ukraine's ombudsman
There is no procedure for the exchange of civilians for prisoners of war. Photo: Dmytro Lubinets

More than 16,000 Ukrainian civilians are currently held in Russian captivity, with only 168 of them having been released so far.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, as reported by Ukrinform

Details:  Lubinets stated that  "Ukraine has a specific list with early data indicating that over 16,000 Ukrainian civilians are being held in Russian prisons".

Advertisement:

He reiterated that the exchange of civilian detainees for prisoners of war is not covered under international humanitarian law or the Geneva Conventions.

Quote: "This exchange procedure is strictly for prisoners of war, yet we have managed to free 168 civilians. It’s a small number, but there is a mechanism that enables us to achieve this.

The Ukrainian side and the negotiating team are doing everything possible to bring back all captives from Russian prisons, including journalists." 

Advertisement:

More details: The Ombudsman stated that there is a separate list of journalists being held captive by Russian forces. He stressed that Russians use torture and murder against journalists to "silence media representatives in temporarily occupied territories."

Lubinets drew particular attention to the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in captivity.

Quote: "The Russian side officially informed her father and even sent a death certificate. On the other hand, when I raised the issue of returning her body for proper burial, we have been in the process of consultations ever since."

Background: Earlier, Olga Skrypnyk, Head of the Board of the Crimean Human Rights Group, reported that as of December 2024, 301 Ukrainian women are in Russian captivity. At least 25 were detained before the full-scale invasion, and 276 were imprisoned after it began.

Support UP or become our patron!

Human Rights Commissionerprisonerswar
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
Human Rights Commissioner
Russians executed 109 Ukrainian prisoners of war in 2024 – Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner
Biggest complaint Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner's Office has is against work of International Committee of Red Cross
​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman
RECENT NEWS
19:55
Ukrainian-made drones account for 96% of all UAVs for Ukraine's Defence Forces – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:33
Pro-Russian hackers attack website of Italian Foreign Ministry and number of airports
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: