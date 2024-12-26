All Sections
Ukraine fulfills two more EU requirements to receive money under Ukraine Facility

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 26 December 2024, 14:34
Euros. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the Strategy for the Development of Border Infrastructure with the EU and Moldova until 2030 and the Strategy for Reforming Psychoneurological and Other Residential Care Facilities until 2034.

Source: Ministry of Economy

Details: These two strategic documents are steps of Ukraine's Plan under the Ukraine Facility financial assistance programme.

The Border Infrastructure Development Strategy envisages reconstructing border crossing points on the EU border, creating a network of service zones, and simplification of border crossing procedures (digitalisation and the introduction of joint control) in accordance with EU standards.

The second document, the Strategy for Reforming Psychoneurological and Other Residential Care Facilities until 2034, envisages the development of social services and support for people with high needs to ensure their ability to live independently in society.

Background:

  • The Ukraine Facility is a €50 billion EU support programme for Ukraine that will run from 2024 to 2027.
  • In May, the Council of the European Union approved Ukraine's plan to implement the €50 billion Ukraine Facility programme.
  • Ukraine received €4.1 billion from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility programme.

