Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner denies Russian claims that Ukraine holds up prisoner swaps

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 3 December 2024, 11:03
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner denies Russian claims that Ukraine holds up prisoner swaps
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova has released a list of 630 Ukrainian prisoners of war that she claimed Ukraine "does not want" to bring back. Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, has denied her allegations.

Source: Tatyana Moskalkova on Telegram; Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram

Details: Moskalkova said that Ukraine "continues to hold up the Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap". Lubinets denied her allegations, saying that Ukraine is ready to bring all of its citizens back from illegal detention by Russia and stressed that this was another manipulative plot by the aggressor state, Russia.

Quote from Lubinets: "Once again I’ve found out about lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war who we allegedly refuse to bring back home from the Russian Human Rights Commissioner.

Once again I have refuted this information and have reaffirmed Ukraine’s readiness to bring back all of its citizens from illegal detention!

The Russian approach remains unchanged and, as always, ruthless towards the people who await their defenders’ coming home!

Ukraine does not hold up and has never held up prisoner swaps; to the contrary, it has declared its readiness to create a mixed medical board to repatriate seriously wounded and ill prisoners.

The side that isn’t interested in bringing back exchanges continues to ignore [Ukraine’s] proposal to create such a commission."

