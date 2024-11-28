Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Russian forces executed four Ukrainian prisoners of war on 22 November in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Quote: "Operational data indicates that on 22 November 2024, Russian Armed Forces launched an assault on a position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Petrivka in the Pokrovsk district.

Advertisement:

During the enemy’s attack, four servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were forced to surrender. Immediately afterward, the occupiers opened fire at them with automatic weapons."

Details: The Office of the Prosecutor General recalls that the deliberate killing of prisoners of war is a severe violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a grave international crime.

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and identify those responsible.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!