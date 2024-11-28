All Sections
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 November 2024, 20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Russian forces executed four Ukrainian prisoners of war on 22 November in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Quote: "Operational data indicates that on 22 November 2024, Russian Armed Forces launched an assault on a position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Petrivka in the Pokrovsk district.

During the enemy’s attack, four servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were forced to surrender. Immediately afterward, the occupiers opened fire at them with automatic weapons."

Details: The Office of the Prosecutor General recalls that the deliberate killing of prisoners of war is a severe violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a grave international crime.

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and identify those responsible.

