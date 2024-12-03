Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

At a meeting of the Servant of the People faction on 3 December, lawmakers endorsed Oleksii Chernyshov, the head of Naftogaz's board, for the position of Minister of Ukrainian Unity.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Servant of the People faction; draft resolution on the site of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament)

Quote: "They endorsed Chernyshev's candidature for the position of head of the Ministry of Association at today's [3 December – ed.] meeting. The only lawmakers who opposed it were those from the ‘Pavliuk group’. As a minister, Chernyshov will have the title of deputy prime minister."

Details: It was stated that Chernyshov will shortly be nominated by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to be appointed to the position of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Ukrainian Unity in the Verkhovna Rada. He must be appointed by Parliament this week.

The accompanying draft resolution on Chernyshov's appointment is already available on the Verkhovna Rada's website.

Background:

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda reported that the Ministry for Ukrainian Unity recently announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be headed by Oleksii Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz.

On 19 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the establishment of a Ministry for Ukrainian Unity which, among other things, will focus on assisting Ukrainian citizens in their return.

The president declared that the minister will be nominated by the end of the year.

In 2020-2022, Chernyshov headed the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development.

