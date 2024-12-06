All Sections
Russia can cooperate with Washington "for the sake of universe", Russian foreign minister says

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 6 December 2024, 02:08
Russia can cooperate with Washington for the sake of universe, Russian foreign minister says
Lavrov. Screenshot

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has had an interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, during which he stated that Moscow and Washington could cooperate "for the sake of the universe" and mentioned that Russia aimed to make a point with the launch of the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile targeting Ukraine.

Source: Lavrov's interview with Carlson; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: RIA Novosti published the key points from Lavrov's interview.

Lavrov reiterated many traditional Russian narratives, including those about the confrontation between Russia and the United States and the war in Ukraine.

Specifically, Lavrov mentioned that:

  • Russia does not want to escalate the situation and hopes its signal to the United States, in the form of the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile test, was taken seriously.
  • Russia is prepared to send additional "messages" to the West if necessary conclusions are not drawn in light of the Oreshnik missile launch.
  • By testing the Oreshnik missile, Russia aimed to convey to the West that it will do everything necessary to protect its interests.
  • The U.S. was informed in advance about the Oreshnik missile launch and did not see anything truly dangerous in the test.
  • Moscow is ready to use any means necessary to prevent the West from delivering a "strategic defeat" to Russia.
  • Discussions about a limited nuclear exchange are an invitation to catastrophe, which is not something Russia wants.
  • Russia sees no reason why Moscow and Washington cannot cooperate for the sake of the universe.
  • Russia does not consider a war with the US and does not want one, as such a war could be nuclear. For Moscow, avoiding it is paramount.
  • Western claims about the absence of Russian "red lines" and their shifting are a grave mistake.
  • Russia and the US are not officially at war. The events in Ukraine are a hybrid war.
  • Russia would not have initiated the "special military operation" if the West and Kyiv had adhered to the Minsk agreements.
  • Russia does not intend to destroy Ukrainians, as they are "brothers and sisters" to the Russian people.
  • Trump is a strong person who dislikes postponing matters. He is amicable in conversation, but that does not mean he is pro-Russian.
  • Communication channels between Russia and the US exist, there are several of them, but they are primarily used for the issue of exchanging individuals serving terms in both countries."

Details: When Carlson asked who made foreign policy decisions in the US, Lavrov responded that he "wouldn't guess" and that it is "a question in the United States".

Background:

  • On 6 February, Carlson announced that he had travelled to Moscow to interview Russian leader Vladimir Putin and said that he had also asked for an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • During the interview with Carlson on 9 February, Putin claimed that he wanted to "achieve a resolution of the situation in Ukraine through negotiations".
  • On 29 February, Carlson described his impressions of the interview with Putin on a podcast hosted by American journalist Lex Fridman, saying that the Kremlin is trying to demonise Ukrainians by calling them Nazis.
  • On 1 March, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president’s press secretary, said in a comment about Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin that there are many things Carlson does not understand, but at least he does listen to what Putin has to say.

